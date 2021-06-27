Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 20,538 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,451,291, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The incidence rate grew by 0.38% in relative terms.

Currently, 361,295 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,728 over the past day, reaching 4,956,714.

The share of recovered patients, according to the crisis center, dropped to 90.9% of the overall case tally.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 599 over the past day versus 619 a day earlier, and a total of 133,282 patients died from the infection.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.44%, according to the crisis center.