Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree - Kremlin

Moscow and Washington are, to some degree, implementing the agreements they reached at a summit held in Geneva in June, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to him, the US and Russia maintain contact on cybersecurity and strategic stability. "[The agreements] are being implemented to some extent. The process got underway. It is a very complicated process and it’s too early to talk about any expectations. What is important is that there is contact. You know, it’s a very complicated matter," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the current situation around the Russian-US agreements.

"Contacts on cybersecurity and strategic stability continue, all this contributes to the implementation of the agreements reached in Geneva," Peskov added.