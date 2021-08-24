Russia intends for development of military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Russia 24 August 2021 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Russia intends for development of military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Russian Defense Ministry intends for an intensive development of the military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We aim for a progressive development of cooperation in military and military-technical fields on the entire spectrum of issues that pose mutual interest," Shoigu said during his meeting with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

He thanked the Saudi official for visiting the Army 2021 international military forum.

"You would be able to examine the newest Russian specimen at its venues, including those that have proven themselves well in Syria," Shoigu said. "We view your personal attendance as a confirmation of Saudi Arabia’s course for further deepening of cooperation with Russia," the Russian Minister said.

He noted that the trustful and respectful relation between the two heads of state facilitate the constructive dialogue between the two Defense Ministries.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and his Saudi counterpart signed an agreement on military cooperation between the two governments.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia ready to open regional communications with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
Armenia ready to open regional communications with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM
Demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan must start as soon as possible - Armenian PM
Demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan must start as soon as possible - Armenian PM
Number of Armenian citizens leaving country in 7M2021 disclosed
Number of Armenian citizens leaving country in 7M2021 disclosed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Production performance of SOCAR’s Azerikimya Oil&Gas 13:30
Uzbekistan's first private passenger airline launches charter flights to Moscow Transport 12:58
Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister attends opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2021" (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:56
Georgia to implement a subsidy program within framework of Vintage 2021 Business 12:45
Kyrgyzstan administers 18,459 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 12:40
Turkey's value of wood, furniture exports to Georgia increases in 7M2021 Turkey 12:39
Turkey records growth in Trabzon Airport's cargo turnover for 7M2021 Turkey 12:33
New gas pipeline commissioned in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:32
Sde Dov winning bids mean homes to cost over NIS 5m Israel 12:27
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:26
Russia intends for development of military-technical cooperation with Saudi Arabia Russia 12:25
Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay away amid COVID surge US 12:23
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 12:22
Kazakhstan projects oil production to increase by 2026 Oil&Gas 12:21
UK says evacuation window at Kabul airport unlikely to be extended Europe 12:20
SOCAR sees increase in gas processing Oil&Gas 12:18
Central Bank of Iran shares data on exchange operations at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:14
Onshore, offshore drilling market to expand in Azerbaijan after 2022 Oil&Gas 12:13
Turkmenistan begins construction of three new wells in Galkynysh gas field Oil&Gas 12:12
Wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran’s Kermanshah Province down Business 12:05
Armenia ready to open regional communications with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM Politics 11:59
Finance minister Sitharaman unveils Rs 6L crore national asset monetisation plan | India News – Times of India Other News 11:55
Will begin delivery of S-400 missile system to India by year end: Russian firm Other News 11:54
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 11:53
Foreign direct investments rise to $12.1 billion in May: Piyush Goyal Other News 11:52
Uzbek President allocates funds for business dev't in Surkhandarya region Business 11:51
Commerce Secretary Raimondo discusses US-India commercial relationship with Indian envoy Sandhu Other News 11:50
Inflation rate in Iran to fall by half in coming years - official Finance 11:49
Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay, INS Kora carry out maritime exercise with Philippines Other News 11:48
India among 4 countries to make COVID-19 vaccine in 9 months: Anurag Thakur Other News 11:44
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:44
PM discusses Afghanistan situation with Merkel Other News 11:41
India develops “Pan-Corona” vaccine to fight against all strains of COVID-19: Dr Renu Swarup Other News 11:40
Demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan must start as soon as possible - Armenian PM Armenia 11:39
Global markets signal bullish momentum for Indian stocks Other News 11:37
Approved Record Number Of Visas For Indian Students Despite Pandemic: US Other News 11:35
Covid-19: Oman to allow entry for vaccinated travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh Other News 11:34
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Belgian ambassador Politics 11:31
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Politics 11:28
Number of Armenian citizens leaving country in 7M2021 disclosed Armenia 11:20
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for state property facilities Business 11:09
Turkmen Khazar Consortium opens tender for servicing hydraulic drive Tenders 11:04
Azerbaijan increases gas production at ACG, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 10:50
Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas export to Europe in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 10:42
Iran to launch some industrial, mining enterprises in Hormozgan Province Business 10:41
Non-oil revenues to Kazakhstan’s republican budget to increase in 2022 Finance 10:41
Uzbekistan shares data on market services Business 10:40
IMF names volume of allocated Special Drawing Rights for Azerbaijan Finance 10:39
Turkmenistan’s state commodity and raw materials exchange reveals number of registered transactions Turkmenistan 10:38
Azerbaijan's money supply showed monthly volatile dynamics in 1H2021 - Central Bank Finance 10:37
Azerbaijan's startup project providing government portal with insurance services Economy 10:36
Iranian President calls for increase of co-op with Austria Business 10:35
Iran welcomes constructive negotiations coupled with compliance on commitments - official Nuclear Program 10:29
Iran shares data on rice imports via Bushehr port Business 10:23
Iran continues gasoline exports Oil&Gas 10:19
Turkey discloses number of motorcycles handled via local ports from early 2021 Turkey 10:19
Iran's IOOC talks savings in Bahregan Oil Field Oil&Gas 10:16
Turkey sees decline in chemical exports to Georgia Turkey 10:13
Turkey releases figures of cargo shipment via Trabzon port for 7M2021 Turkey 10:12
Azerbaijan boosts chemicals imports from Turkey Turkey 10:11
Turkey's export of mining products to Uzbekistan soars Turkey 10:10
Russian authorities to arrange free passage of electric cars on toll roads from 2022 Russia 09:51
Construction of pipeline for supplying Azerbaijani gas to Serbia to begin soon Oil&Gas 09:50
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations highest in 2 months Europe 09:48
Iranian currency rates for August 24 Finance 09:45
Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes Oil&Gas 09:32
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta Israel 09:17
Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait Arab World 08:57
Docudrama seeks to showcase Bangladesh PM Hasina's life story Other News 08:38
Trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan increases Business 08:15
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count at 5,631 Kazakhstan 08:05
Azerbaijani, Uzbek economies have good preconditions for intensive interaction - ministry Business 08:00
Turkey registers 18,857 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:48
Shooting in U.S. Portland leaves one man dead US 06:41
3 killed in serious vehicle collision in Britain Europe 05:52
Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline Other News 04:49
U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths continue to climb US 03:42
1 illegal migrant dead, 14 missing off Libyan coast World 03:04
G7 leaders plan to pledge unity on Taliban recognition, sanctions World 02:06
Torrential rain, floods kill 52 in Sudan Other News 01:21
Five killed in Mexico's oil platform fire, output remains offline World 00:45
Turkmenistan, Romania to identify larger range of cooperation Business 00:01
Spain says it could receive up to 4,000 Afghans at two military bases Europe 23 August 23:37
Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans US 23 August 22:51
Uzbekistan's 7M2021 electric cars import increases Uzbekistan 23 August 22:26
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver in Slovakia Society 23 August 22:09
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wins full U.S. FDA approval US 23 August 21:55
Georgian PM, European Council President hold informal meeting in Kiev Georgia 23 August 21:26
Cost of wholesale Internet access services down in Georgia ICT 23 August 20:50
Uzbek enterprises increase coal production Business 23 August 20:49
EAEU, Iran to develop export to global markets Business 23 August 20:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.23 Society 23 August 20:09
Azerbaijan confirms 2,945 COVID-19 cases, 1,027 recoveries Society 23 August 20:02
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises - ministry Turkey 23 August 20:01
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals volume of funds attracted via auctions in 1H2021 Finance 23 August 19:47
Cargo turnover of Turkish Adana Airport surges Turkey 23 August 19:45
Turkey unveils latest data on cargo, passenger traffic at Erzurum Airport Turkey 23 August 19:44
MFAs of Turkmenistan and UK discuss situation in Afghanistan Central Asia 23 August 19:40
Azerbaijan sees increase in value of air cargo transportation Transport 23 August 18:53
Parliamentary Budget Office presents updated forecast of economic growth Business 23 August 18:52
All news