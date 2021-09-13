Four die in L-410 crash landing in Russia's Irkutsk region
Four people died in an L-410 plane’s crash landing in the taiga in Russia’s Siberian Irkutsk region, a spokesman for the crisis management center told TASS, Trend reports.
"Three passengers and one pilot died. The second pilot is in a state of shock," the spokesman said.
Twelve other people received injuries. Two are still squeezed inside the cabin. Rescuers are trying to get them out.
An L-410 passenger plane operated by Aeroservice air company crash landed in the taiga four kilometers of its destination in the settlement of Kazachinskoye, located 500 kilometers of Irkutsk, on Sunday evening. There were 14 passengers and two crewmembers aboard.
