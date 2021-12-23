Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,667 to 10,318,650 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.
In particular, 2,198 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 601 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 593 in the Perm region, 584 in the Sverdlovsk region and 561 in the Irkutsk region.
There are currently 878,213 active coronavirus cases in Russia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Afghanistan: India backs UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance
Co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev receives deputy chairperson of Council of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of personal exhibition "Gratitude" by Brazilian street artist Nina Pandolfo (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Inaccuracy of mine maps provided by Armenia delays restoration work in Karabakh and East Zangazur - PM
Аzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s impeccable, well-considered policy predetermined liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation - Olzhas Suleimenov
Azerbaijan - one of key beneficiaries of high gas prices, increased demand in European region -Gazprombank
Azerbaijan received numerous offers from Iranian companies regarding participation in restoration of liberated territories - minister