Russia records 25,667 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,667 to 10,318,650 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

In particular, 2,198 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 601 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 593 in the Perm region, 584 in the Sverdlovsk region and 561 in the Irkutsk region.

There are currently 878,213 active coronavirus cases in Russia.