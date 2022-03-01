Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to take place in Belarus
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on March 2 in the area of Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park in Belarus, Trend reports citing the Russian media.
The first round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus on February 28.
