Putin holds meeting with members of Security Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Trend reports citing TASS.
The head of Russian state can comment on the losses of Russian troops in Ukraine, which were reported to the Ministry of Defense the day before.
According to the agency, 498 Russian servicemen died in the line of duty, 1,597 were injured.
