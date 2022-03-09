PepsiCo suspends soda sales in Russia
PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday it are suspending sales of their sodas in Russia, Trend reports citing Reuters.
PepsiCo, whose colas were one of the few Western products allowed in the Soviet Union prior to its collapse, said it would continue to sell daily essentials, such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food, in Russia.
