Russia records 3,646 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,646 over the past day to 18,362,105, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,618 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 51 regions, while in 26 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,866 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 290 over the past day versus 167 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,772,655, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 223 over the past day versus 251 a day earlier, reaching 1,531,614.