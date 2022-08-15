Russian oil export duty down $1 to $52/tonne from September 1 — Finance Ministry

The crude oil export duty in Russia will be reduced by $1 to $52 per tonne from September 1, 2020, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The average Urals oil price amounted to $83.06 per barrel or $606.4 a tonne during the monitoring period from July 15, 2020 to August 14 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The oil export duty currently equals $53 per tonne.

The export duty per tonne will be lowered from $15.9 to $15.6 on light oil products and lube oils and from $53 to $52 per tonne on dark oil products. The export duty on commercial gasoline export will be reduced to $15.6 per tonne. The export duty will be lowered to $28.6 from $29.1 per tonne for naphtha (straight-run gasoline).

The duty on liquefied natural gas (commercial propane/butane mix) will be $91.6 per tonne. The duty for pure fraction of liquefied petroleum gas will amount to $82.4 per tonne. The duty on coke will be $3.3 per tonne.