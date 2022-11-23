Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
23 November 2022
West to set price cap for Russian oil after ‘technical exercise’

Western countries expect to coordinate and set the price cap for Russian oil after a "technical exercise," the US Department of the Treasury said in a document, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The price cap for Russian oil will be set after a technical exercise conducted by the Price Cap Coalition," reads the document, published on Tuesday.

Other details about this "technical exercise" are unknown.

Also, the Department of the Treasury said the West would seek to introduce the price cap mechanism from December 5.

