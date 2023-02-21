Russia suspends its participation in Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty – President Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Russia suspends its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports via the Russian media.

“I have to declare today that Russia suspends its participation in the New START Treaty. Let me repeat that the country doesn't withdraw from the Treaty, but only suspends its participation,” he said.

According to him, before returning to the matter, it is necessary to understand what NATO countries such as France and the UK are claiming.

The START was a bilateral arms control treaty between the US and the Soviet Union (and, later, Russia). The result of the agreement was the first significant reduction in the number of strategic nuclear weapons in both the US and the Soviet stockpiles.