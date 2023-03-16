Russia records 13,009 daily COVID cases, 38 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,009 over the past day to 22,467,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

A day earlier, 12,046 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,403 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 48 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,691 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,258 over the past day versus 2,373 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,452,545, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,306 over the past day versus 1,221 a day earlier, reaching 1,898,603.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,360 over the past day, reaching 21,817,461, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 14,089 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 38 over the past day, reaching 396,734, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 32 COVID-19 deaths were registered.