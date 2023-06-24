Russia opens criminal case against Wagner PMC chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The statements of the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin became the basis for initiating a criminal case under the article on incitement to armed rebellion, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia said, Trend reports.

Committee members urged Prigozhin to stop his illegal actions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense struck at the rear of the Wagner PMC and claimed that there were human losses. The Russian Defense Ministry called the situation a provocation and said that the information is not true.

