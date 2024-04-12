Russia summons French Ambassador to MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry regarding recent statements of French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Stéphane Séjourné, the Russian diplomatic department said, Trend reports.

"In relation to the recent statements of French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Sejourne about the lack of interest on the French side to talk to Russian officials, as the statements published by them allegedly contain false information, the French ambassador was pointed out the unacceptability of such statements that have nothing to do with reality," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

