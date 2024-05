BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has appointed Nikolay Patrushev as his assistant, Trend reports via the Kremlin website.

To note, Patrushev has been Secretary of the Security Council of Russia since 2008.

By Russian presidential decree, Sergey Shoygu, the former minister of defense, has taken his place.

