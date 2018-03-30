Attack on military unit in Turkey leaves several dead, injured

30 March 2018 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As a result of the attack by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on the military unit in Turkey’s south-eastern Siirt province, according to the preliminary data, five servicemen were dead and seven - wounded, the Turkish media reported March 30.

Following the incident in the province, the Turkish Armed Forces launched operations to eliminate terrorists.

Six servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces have been recently wounded as a car convoy came under fire by PKK terrorists in Turkey’s south-eastern Diyarbakir province.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

