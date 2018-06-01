Turkey neutralizes 4,500 terrorists in Afrin operation

1 June 2018 00:51 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey has neutralized 4,500 terrorists during Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan made the remarks during iftar in eastern Malatya province.

He said Turkey also cleared the Daesh threat along the country's borders.

"Our steps in the Operation Euphrates Shield and northern Syrian city of Jarabulus are obvious. We neutralized 3,000 Daesh terrorists," Erdogan said.

Operation Euphrates Shield took place from August 2016 to March 2017 to eliminate terror threats along the Turkish border.

The president said Turkey had inflicted the heaviest blow against the PKK terror group in history.

"The mountains, where PKK terrorists once freely roamed, became these terrorists' grave. Turkish soldiers entered their dens. The terrorists escaped, our soldiers chased them. We neutralized 4,500 terrorists in Operation Olive Branch in Afrin," Erdogan said.

He said there is now peace and security in Afrin, adding that Turkish, Kurdish, Arabs and Turkmen communities are living in peace and safety there.

On March 18, Turkish-backed troops liberated the town center of Afrin, which had been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK terror group since 2012.

Separately, Erdogan attended the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's rally in Malatya.

On May 27, the president previously announced that Turkey neutralized 4,480 terrorists in Syria’s Afrin since the launch of Operation Olive Branch.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

This January, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, northern Syria to clear terrorist groups from the area. After liberating the city of Afrin, Ankara said it might also extend its operation further east to Manbij, unless the YPG/PKK terrorist group leaves the strategically located city.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish air force eliminates particularly dangerous terrorist
Turkey 30 May 10:46
Over 30 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Turkey 29 May 03:23
Turkish military neutralizes 6 terrorists in N.Iraq
Turkey 26 May 05:35
Turkish General staff talks on military air operation in Northern Iraq
Turkey 25 May 12:08
Turkish air forces bomb PKK positions in Northern Iraq
Turkey 22 May 10:00
Two PKK members killed during Turkey’s special operation
Turkey 20 May 16:05
Turkish presidential administration says fighting PKK is a priority
Turkey 18 May 15:57
Date of meeting between Turkish FM, US Secretary of State announced
Turkey 16 May 14:10
Opposition leader may be released from detention in Turkey
Turkey 16 May 10:45
Turkish Air Force kills 13 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 14 May 11:51
Fighting terrorism a priority for Turkey: Head of General Staff
Turkey 10 May 16:30
Turkish General staff talks liquidated terrorists in Northern Iraq
Turkey 25 April 11:37
Shootout between Turkish servicemen and PKK: 3 militants killed
Turkey 23 April 15:59
Shootout between Turkey’s servicemen, PKK militants in country’s province
Turkey 19 April 11:36
Turkey launches military operation against PKK
Turkey 16 April 18:09
Operation Olive Branch didn’t weaken fight against IS - Turkish FM
Turkey 7 April 11:20
Turkish General Staff talks number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 6 April 12:33
New checkpoint on Turkish-Syrian border to be named in honor of Operation Olive Branch
Turkey 5 April 16:13