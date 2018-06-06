Turkish General Staff talks elimination of PKK strongholds in northern Iraq

6 June 2018 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Sixteen strongholds of militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group were destroyed as part of the Turkish Air Force’s operation against the PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 6.

The operations to eliminate the terrorists were conducted in the Iraqi regions of Zap, Hakurk, Avashin and in the Qandil Mountains.

“Six PKK members were also killed as part of the operation,” the message said.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, and this greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

