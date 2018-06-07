Erdogan calls on country’s citizens residing in Europe to actively participate in elections

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the citizens of the country living in Europe to actively participate in the elections to be held in Turkey, Turkish media reported on June 7.

He said Turkish citizens who reside in Europe should actively participate in the political life of the country.

Erdogan stressed the importance of the election to be held on June 24 this year in the history of modern Turkey.

On June 24, simultaneously with the presidential election, the election of MPs will be held in Turkey.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

