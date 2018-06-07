Turkish PM talks construction of Kars logistics center with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The logistics center in Kars, which is being built in collaboration with Azerbaijan, will give impetus to the development of the economy of the entire region and, in particular, the province of Kars, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported June 7.

Yildirim noted that the opening of the logistics center also contributes to the increase of cargo transportation.

"Another important Turkish-Azerbaijani project in Kars is the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway," Yildirim said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transport, Shipping and Communications of Turkey informed Trend that the construction of a logistics center within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project has been carried out for more than 50 days, and the opening of a logistics center in Kars will be held on October 30 this year.

The ministry also noted that 16 km long railway lines will be built in the territory of the logistics center, and this section will be connected to the Kars-Erzurum railway.

The agreement on establishment of the logistics center was signed on July 19, 2017 during the visit of the head of Azerbaijan Railways JSC Javid Gurbanov to the province of Kars.

