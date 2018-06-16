Turkish Air Force conducting operations in 12 areas in northern Iraq

16 June 2018 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Air Force is conducting operations against PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terrorists in 12 areas in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said in a message June 16.

The operations started June 15, according to the message

“PKK's strongholds have been destroyed as part of the operation in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq,” the message said.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq. He noted that the Turkish Air Force used 20 aircraft and destroyed 14 PKK bases in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is resolute in the fight against the PKK," Erdogan said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

