High turnout in elections is indicator of democratic level in Turkey - President of Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The high turnout in the elections is the indicator of the democratic level in Turkey, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

Erdogan noted that Turkey has always paid special attention to the holding of elections.

Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.

Voting in the elections will end at 17:00 local time.