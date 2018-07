Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish police are conducting raids in all 81 provinces of the country, Turkish media reported July 5.

A total of 1,314 people were detained as part of the raids, and there are drug dealers and members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) among the detainees.

Ten firearms were also seized as part of the raids.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news