11 more IS members detained in Turkey

Eleven members of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist organization have been detained in the province of Yalova in the north-west of Turkey as a result of a special operation conducted by the Turkish police, Turkish media reported July 6.

Reportedly, nine of the detainees are Turkish citizens, and two are foreigners.

The firearms and explosives have been seized as a result of the search in the apartments of the detainees, according to the report.

Thirty three members of IS were detained in Istanbul the day before within special operation carried out by the Turkish police.

The 14 members of the IS who planned terrorist attacks on election day were detained before the parliamentary and presidential election held on June 24 this year on the last occasion in Turkey.

Meanwhile, 51 members of the IS terrorist group were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police in May.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana province on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in Sanliurfa province on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the IS executioners, was detained in Turkey’s Hatay province on the border with Syria.

