Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary

28 July 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

A telephone conversation took place between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Turkish media reported.

The conversation took place on the initiative of the Turkish Foreign Minister. The details of the conversation were not disclosed.

US sanctions against Turkey

Trump promised earlier to impose "large sanctions" against Turkey for the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of aiding the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence stated the possibility of imposition of sanctions previously.

A court in the Turkish province of Izmir decided July 25 to transfer under house arrest American pastor Andrew Brunson, whom Ankara suspects aiding the coup attempt in 2016. Branson was prohibited to leave the territory of Turkey by a court decision dated July 25. The same court a week ago rejected the motion for release of the pastor. The next hearing on Brunson’s case has been scheduled for October 12.

