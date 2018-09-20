Istanbul Police Department announces tender to buy gasoline, diesel

20 September 2018 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Third airport in Istanbul to become cargo transportation center
Economy news 19 September 20:38
Tender re-announced for transportation services at Istanbul's 3rd airport
Economy news 17 September 15:34
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase gasoline
Tenders 15 September 13:13
Turkish education ministry to buy coal via tender
Tenders 14 September 10:12
Tender: Turkish university to buy CCTV cameras
Tenders 14 September 10:08
Turkish health ministry to buy equipment, medicines via tender
Tenders 14 September 10:04
Latest
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss joint projects in fishing industry
Economy news 14:56
French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans
Europe 14:54
Uzbekistan to increase polypropylene production over threefold (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Baikonur to have own special economic zone, will look for investors
Kazakhstan 14:25
IFC announces volume of investments in Kazakhstan projects
Economy news 14:20
FIMSA talks expectations from Azerbaijan’s insurance market in 2018
Economy news 14:18
Uzbek company testing online taxi service in Samarkand
Economy news 13:59
Hungary to set up new administrative courts system by January 2020
Europe 13:58
Flight of India's Jet Airways loses cabin pressure, causes minor injuries to 30
Other News 13:56