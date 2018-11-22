Turkey creating another political party

22 November 2018 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Refah Partisi (Welfare Party) political party is being created in Turkey, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 22.

Reportedly, its founder is Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan.

The work is underway to register the party.

A political party was founded under the same name in Turkey in 1983, the founder of which was Necmettin Erbakan. Refah Partisi was closed on January 16, 1998.

Presently, 82 political parties are operating in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Earthquake shakes Turkey’s south-eastern province
Turkey 11:12
Total capital of Kazakh companies registered in Turkey revealed
Economy news 09:06
New military treaty to boost regional stability efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey: expert
Politics 21 November 18:11
Ministry: Construction of commercial, residential real estate decreases in Turkey
Economy news 21 November 17:06
Venue for next meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia defense ministers announced
Politics 21 November 15:40
Sales of real estate increase in Turkey in October
Economy news 21 November 15:25
Latest
Azerbaijani fruit juices to be exported to New Zealand (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:22
Japan sees signs of weakness signs in Asia, keeps rosy view of own economy
Other News 13:06
Diplomat: Militant training underway at US base in Syria's Al-Tanf
US 13:02
Iran announces volume of imported microphones, microphone stands
Economy news 13:01
Azerbaijani, Turkmen presidents make press statements (PHOTO)
Politics 12:59
Azerbaijani confectionery company at international food expo in Tashkent (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:42
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Iran discloses Runna car price
Economy news 12:22
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to add more large seaports to its list
Economy news 12:08