Turkey creating another political party

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Refah Partisi (Welfare Party) political party is being created in Turkey, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 22.

Reportedly, its founder is Fatih Erbakan, the son of former Turkish prime minister Necmettin Erbakan.

The work is underway to register the party.

A political party was founded under the same name in Turkey in 1983, the founder of which was Necmettin Erbakan. Refah Partisi was closed on January 16, 1998.

Presently, 82 political parties are operating in Turkey.

