Turkey set to develop ties with both Russia and West, says foreign minister

3 April 2019 22:58 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey is set to develop constructive relations both with Russia and the West, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Washington on Wednesday at NATO’s two-day ministerial meeting, Trend reported citing TASS.

"Turkey is an independent country and sovereign country, and Turkey should actually have good relations with all the neighboring countries. Turkey doesn’t have to choose between Russia or any others," he said in English.

The Turkish foreign minister pointed out that Ankara asks their allies not to see its relations with Moscow as an alternative to its relations with other nations.

"And we don’t see our relations with Russia as an alternative to our relations with others. And nobody, neither West nor Russia, should or can ask us to choose between [these relations]," Cavusoglu said.

