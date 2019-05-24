FM: Turkey, Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover

24 May 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and Kazakhstan will increase the trade turnover up to $10 billion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“The sides have great potential for increasing the trade turnover,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to Turkish media on May 24.

"We are also ready to share experience in the field of tourism and other spheres," he said. “The Turkey-Kazakhstan relations are developing in all spheres.”

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan decreased by $52.8 million in January-March 2019, reaching $530.9 million, a source from the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"In January-March 2019, the export of the Turkish goods to Kazakhstan amounted to $158.4 million, while import of goods from Kazakhstan amounted to $372.5 million," the source noted.

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan decreased by $37.478 million in March 2019, amounting to $176.4 million.

According to the Ministry, "In March 2019, the export of the Turkish goods to Kazakhstan amounted to $58.4 million, while import of goods from Kazakhstan made up $118 million," the ministry said.

