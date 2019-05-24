Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq

24 May 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A Turkish serviceman was killed during the operations conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization in northern Iraq, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on May 24.

The serviceman was killed during the operation in Iraq’s Afashin district. The operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq are being conducted successfully.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

