Syrians banned from visiting public beaches in Turkey

12 June 2019 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The head of the Gazipasa municipality of the Turkey’s Antalya Province passed a rule banning Syrian refugees from visiting public beaches in the region, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to the information, the head of the municipality explained this by saying that the public beaches in the Gazipasha region are mainly visited by foreign tourists who want to “relax in normal conditions”.

This decision has caused a negative reaction from a number of citizens, but the head of the municipality is not going to annul it, media writes.

