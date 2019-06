Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A passenger plane Airbus A330 has been sunk off the coast of Turkey’s Edirne province, near the Ibrice seaport, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The plane was sunk at a depth of 30 meters by the provincial coast guard in order to develop diving tourism and sport diving.

Diving off the coast of the province will begin next week.

