Turkish opposition supports creation of new political party

11 July 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Meral Aksener, head of Turkey’s opposition İYİ Parti supported the creation of a new political party in Turkey led by former minister for economic affairs and former foreign minister of Turkey Ali Babacan, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Aksener, the diversity of political parties in Turkey is an indicator of democracy, and contributes to the positive development of the country.

Ali Babacan, former minister for economic affairs and former foreign minister of Turkey, left AKP on July 8.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the former minister of economic affairs is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu, Abdullah Gul and Bulent Arinc will join this political movement.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Babacan for exiting AKP.

According to Erdogan, during a meeting with Babacan, he expressed dissatisfaction with the creation of a new political party.

It was reported earlier that in case of creation of a new party policy, about 40 MPs from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will leave AKP and join the new party.

Among political figures, who are ready to join the new political party, are former Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergun and former Minister of Finance Mehmet Simsek.

---

