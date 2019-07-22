Turkey neutralizes 4 terrorists in southeast

22 July 2019 07:28 (UTC+04:00)

Gendarmerie forces on Sunday neutralized at least four terrorists in southeastern Turkey, according to the country's Interior Ministry, Trend reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said in a statement that a counter-terror operation was launched in rural areas of Yedisu district in Bingol province, as part of internal security operations.

The operation is ongoing in the region, the statement added.

The number of neutralized terrorists in the province has risen to eight with four neutralized on Saturday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

