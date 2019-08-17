1 killed in flash flood in Istanbul

One person was found drowned on Saturday as flash floods caused by heavy rainfall hit Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A man believed to be homeless drowned when a massive downpour triggered a flash flood at an underpass in the Unkapi neighborhood on the European side of the city, the NTV broadcaster said.

The heavy rainfall has caused havoc in the city, disturbing sea and road traffic.

Vehicles were trapped on the road in several locations, and all ferry services on the Bosporus Strait connecting the Asian and European parts of the city were suspended, according to press reports.

Flash floods also hit buildings across the city, including shops and workplaces, creating significant damage.

