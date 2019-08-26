Turkey neutralizes 15 PKK terrorists in Iraq

26 August 2019 08:01 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish security forces have neutralized a total of 15 PKK terrorists in the cross-border Operation Claw 3 in northern Iraq, Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministry said on Twitter that six additional terrorists had been neutralized amid the anti-terror operation.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey launched on Friday Operation Claw 3 in the Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq.

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in the area.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

