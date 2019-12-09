Turkey increases export of chemical products to Georgia (Exclusive)

9 December 2019 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through October 2019, exports of Turkish chemical products to Georgia increased by 27.5 percent compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $270.8 million, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

In October 2019, exports of chemical products from Turkey to Georgia also increased by 26.6 percent compared to October 2018, amounting to $42.8 million.

In the first ten months of 2019, the export of Turkish chemical products increased by 18.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $28.7 billion.

In October 2019, exports of Turkish chemical products increased by 22.2 percent compared to October 2018, amounting to $1.9 billion, which makes 11.8 percent of Turkey’s total exports.

Over the past 12 months (October 2018-October 2019), exports of these goods also increased by 16.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017-2018 and amounted to $19.9 billion, the ministry said.

Turkey’s export grew by 1.6 percent and reached $137 billion from January through October 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Meanwhile, the country's export decreased by 0.3 percent and reached $15.2 billion in October 2019 compared to October 2018.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

