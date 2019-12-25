Turkish Pegasus Airlines expands fleet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Turkish Pegasus Airlines expands aircraft fleet, Trend reports referring to the Public Disclosure Platform of Turkey.

In 2020, 16 aircraft will be included to the fleet on financial leasing method.

The Airline will purchase 11 Airbus A320neo and 5 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Orders for purchasing of aircraft were made in 2012.

In 2018, the number of aircraft of B737-800 and A320-200 type in the Turkish civil aviation was 47 and 34, respectively.

Pegasus Airlines is a low-cost Turkish airline headquartered in Istanbul. The company operates regular flights to 33 destinations in Turkey and 77 worldwide. It has a total network of 110 destinations in 42 countries and bases at several Turkish airports.

