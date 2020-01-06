Turkey’s trade with Azerbaijan up

6 January 2020 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

At this time, Turkey’s export to Azerbaijan amounted to $158.1 million, and import from Azerbaijan to $30.9 million, the ministry said.

From January through November 2019, Turkey’s trade with Azerbaijan increased by $106.5 million compared with the same period of 2018, exceeding $1.7 billion.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Turkey’s export to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.4 billion, and import from Azerbaijan to $353.4 million, a source in the ministry said.

In November 2019, Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $33.2 billion.

During this month, Turkey’s export increased by 0.1 percent compared with November 2018, amounting to $15.5 billion.

At this time, import to Turkey increased by 9.7 percent compared with November 2018, and reached $17.7 billion.

---

