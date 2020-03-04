Turkish minister plays it safe, cancels meeting with Iranian delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Rufiz Hafizoghlu - Trend:

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has cancelled meeting with the Iranian delegation because of coronavirus threat, Trend reports via Turkish media on March 4.

According to the media, the Iranian delegation was supposed to visit Ankara for discussing measures to combat the virus.

"Instead, Koca suggested making dialogue through Skype," the media outlets said.

Turkey established field hospitals on the border with Iran in Agri province due to the spreading epidemic of coronavirus, the media reported earlier.

Koca said that there are no coronavirus infected people in Turkey.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.