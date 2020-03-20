Air transportation between Georgia and Turkey to be suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The air transportation between Georgia and Turkey will be suspended starting March 20, 2020 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cancellation of direct flights between Georgia and Turkey was initially planned from March 14.

Restrictions are already functioning at the land border, namely Sarpi checkpoint where movement of individuals is banned.

Meanwhile, individuals can use Vale and Kartsakhi checkpoints for entry. The restrictions do not apply to cargo turnover.

As of today, Georgia has 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356