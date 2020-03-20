Air transportation between Georgia and Turkey to be suspended

Turkey 20 March 2020 12:33 (UTC+04:00)
Air transportation between Georgia and Turkey to be suspended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The air transportation between Georgia and Turkey will be suspended starting March 20, 2020 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cancellation of direct flights between Georgia and Turkey was initially planned from March 14.

Restrictions are already functioning at the land border, namely Sarpi checkpoint where movement of individuals is banned.

Meanwhile, individuals can use Vale and Kartsakhi checkpoints for entry. The restrictions do not apply to cargo turnover.

As of today, Georgia has 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkish ministry updates on construction of Ankara-Izmir railway
Turkish ministry updates on construction of Ankara-Izmir railway
Cargo transportation via TRACECA through Azerbaijan up
Cargo transportation via TRACECA through Azerbaijan up
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure
Loading Bars
Latest
Equinor expects coronavirus to impact its business for a long time Oil&Gas 13:45
Azerbaijan extends holidays in educational institutions Politics 13:42
TAP’s Italian shareholder forecasts increase in investments in 2019-2023 Oil&Gas 13:15
Snam increases gas injection into Italian network Oil&Gas 13:09
Snam’s total revenues up in 2019 Oil&Gas 13:08
Saipem, Equinor to develop floating solar Oil&Gas 12:56
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Politics 12:51
Air transportation between Georgia and Turkey to be suspended Turkey 12:33
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP Business 12:12
Coronavirus infection cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:53
Turkish ministry updates on construction of Ankara-Izmir railway Turkey 11:50
Pompeo offers congratulations on Novruz Society 11:23
Azerbaijan increases gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan boosting electricity generation Oil&Gas 10:59
Cargo transportation via TRACECA through Azerbaijan up Transport 10:50
UN Secretary-General extends congratulations on Novruz holiday Society 10:43
Azerbaijan Army takes preventive measures in connection with a coronavirus infection (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:31
Publication on Novruz holiday posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO) Politics 10:11
Azercell is ready to cover subscribers ' need for high-speed mobile Internet across the regions Society 10:05
First coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan's regions Kazakhstan 10:05
Coronavirus: California issues state-wide 'stay at home' order Other News 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Azerbaijan supports efforts for rapprochement of OPEC+ countries Oil&Gas 09:48
Azerbaijani ombudsperson releases statement related to March 31- Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 09:35
National Bank of Georgia conducts another currency intervention Finance 09:30
Georgia decreases import of wheat and meslin from Russia Business 09:30
Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up Turkey 09:26
Georgia increases electricity consumption Oil&Gas 09:24
Turkey’s exports of cement to Uzbekistan down World 09:24
New type of gearbox presented in Iran Business 09:14
TRACECA reviews plans on modernization of transport, logistics infrastructure Transport 08:46
Uzbekistan allocates funds, suspends international passenger traffic amid COVID-19 threat Uzbekistan 08:18
Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights and trains for 14 days over coronavirus fears Arab World 07:29
U.S. crude climbs after White House comments on Saudi-Russia dispute Oil&Gas 06:47
India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder Other News 05:52
G7 summit to be held via videoconference due to COVID-19 outbreak World 05:15
UN chief calls on world leaders to offer urgent, coordinated response to COVID-19 crisis World 04:36
WHO chief calls for ensuring continuity of medical equipment supply World 04:00
Fed balance sheet hits record, banks tap loans as crisis measures take hold Finance 03:17
Health minister assures statistics on coronavirus authentic Society 02:30
Siemens board member Sen leaves, Siemens Energy gets new CEO Business 01:35
Bank of England ramps up bond-buying, cuts rates to near zero Finance 00:39
Branko Ivanković urges Iranians to stay at home to fight COVID19 Society 19 March 23:44
Azerbaijan sets up four working groups to fight coronavirus Politics 19 March 22:19
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 20 million to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus Politics 19 March 21:18
Azerbaijan’s president allocates $1B to Cabinet of Ministers Politics 19 March 21:14
Moody's: Azerbaijani banks less vulnerable now Finance 19 March 20:45
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds another meeting Society 19 March 20:35
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters, Prosecutor General’s Office make joint statement Society 19 March 20:32
Azerbaijan suspends movement of passenger trains to Russia Society 19 March 20:02
Azerbaijan’s AtaSigorta company: Unprofitability on insurance of those going abroad to increase Economy 19 March 19:50
Azerbaijan's only reinsurance company discloses finance indicators Economy 19 March 19:46
Azerbaijani oldest insurance company ends 2019 with big losses Economy 19 March 19:34
Fitch Ratings Cuts Oil, Gas Price Assumptions on Coronavirus, Price War Oil&Gas 19 March 19:33
Germany thanks Azerbaijan for curing its citizen from coronavirus (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 19:28
Kazakhstan’s SCAT to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Czech Republic Transport 19 March 19:25
Turkmenistan donates humanitarian aid to Iran to help battle coronavirus Turkmenistan 19 March 19:24
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime transportation down Transport 19 March 19:24
Colonel General: Changes in Azerbaijan's army cause sense of pride (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 19:14
Turkmenistan to prepare draft concept for development of e-government system Business 19 March 18:54
Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends issuing visas Politics 19 March 18:53
Iran's next year budget plan: increased wages, more support for agriculture sector Business 19 March 18:34
Turkmen car filter manufacturing company eyes new foreign markets for export Business 19 March 18:27
Prices for nine main products not to increase in Georgia Business 19 March 18:26
Kazakhstan Railways to buy pipes via tender Tenders 19 March 18:20
Azerbaijan sets up reception points on border with Russia amid coronavirus spread (VIDEO) Society 19 March 18:17
Coronavirus cases keep increasing in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 19 March 18:11
Two shipments of face masks to arrive in Iran Iran 19 March 18:11
Saudi Aramco to cut refinery runs in April, May to boost oil exports Arab World 19 March 18:09
U.S. says will buy initial 30 million barrels of oil for strategic reserve US 19 March 18:07
Iran's National Committee on fighting Coronavirus holds meeting Iran 19 March 18:02
Extra oil to hit oil market from April: estimates Oil&Gas 19 March 17:49
Uzbekistan's car production increases Transport 19 March 17:49
Turkey's export volume of ready-made clothing to Uzbekistan disclosed Turkey 19 March 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange to boost its activities to compensate for coronavirus damages Oil&Gas 19 March 17:46
Georgian government to help SMEs to overcome negative impact of coronavirus Business 19 March 17:44
Experts: No chance Armenia achieves military power of Azerbaijan Politics 19 March 17:42
Rystad Energy: Jet fuel to be hit hardest by coronavirus Oil&Gas 19 March 17:26
Azerbaijani company announces profit amount from aluminium export Business 19 March 17:24
Georgia decreases export of wine of fresh grapes to Russia Business 19 March 17:12
Swiss cases of coronavirus rise to 3,880, with 33 deaths Europe 19 March 17:12
NATO scales down exercises due to coronavirus Europe 19 March 17:12
Uzbek Commodity Exchange sees increase in trading Finance 19 March 17:07
Eastern Partnership: new policy objectives for beyond 2020 Politics 19 March 16:57
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to purchase pipes via tender Tenders 19 March 16:53
Interest rate remains unchanged in Azerbaijan Finance 19 March 16:47
Romgaz intends to inject natural gas, to postpone deliveries for winter Oil&Gas 19 March 16:40
Kazakhstan to cancel over 600 flights as Nur-Sultan, Almaty being quarantined off Transport 19 March 16:37
Download Nar+ and get a prize! Economy 19 March 16:27
Video footage on occasion of Novruz holiday posted on Azerbaijani president’s official Facebook page Politics 19 March 16:17
Azerbaijan brings back over 1,700 of its citizens amid coronavirus epidemic Society 19 March 16:09
Georgia increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 19 March 16:08
Azerbaijani president orders to establish Fund to Support Fund Against Coronavirus Politics 19 March 16:05
Logistic center to be built in northwest Turkey Turkey 19 March 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev: We cannot allow anti-Azerbaijani forces, fifth column, national traitors to commit various provocations Politics 19 March 15:50
Another Azerbaijani company launches medical alcohol production (PHOTO) Economy 19 March 15:49
Coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan to be accommodated in Ramada Plaza hotel Kazakhstan 19 March 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani doctors selflessly fighting coronavirus and putting their own lives at risk Politics 19 March 15:43
Operational Headquarters: 10 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Society 19 March 15:40
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Aluminum Plant to launch new production lines Business 19 March 15:38
All news