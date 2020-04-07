Coronavirus cases in Turkey top 34,000, death toll hits 725

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 3,892 new coronavirus infections, a single-day record, as total caseload exceeded 34,000, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 76 more patients died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with death toll reaching 725.

Koca also said Turkey has performed 222,868 coronavirus tests so far, including 20,023 in the past day.

Some 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,474 patients remain in intensive care, Koca added.

Daily coronavirus infections in Turkey, world's eighth-worst hit country by number of active cases, have risen for the sixth consecutive day.