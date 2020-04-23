Turkey reports 3,083 more COVID-19 cases, 98,674 in total

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday confirmed 3,083 new COVID-19 cases and 117 more deaths in Turkey for the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 98,674, while the death toll surged to 2,376, Koca said at a press conference.

Turkey conducted 37,535 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 750,944, he added.

In addition, 16,477 patients have recovered from COVID-19, while 1,814 are being treated at intensive care units and 985 are intubated, the minister noted.

The rate of death has been stabilized, the minister said, noting that the rate of cases turning into pneumonia decreases day by day.

Turkey's gradual transition to the normalization process after the Ramadan Feast depends on the strict implementation of the announced measures, the minister emphasized.