Turkish Parliament Speaker: Armenia - terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
Armenia is a terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan, but also peace in the entire region, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Shentop wrote this on his social networks, Trend reports.
Shentop noted that the responsibility for the consequences of the provocation against Azerbaijan lies entirely with official Yerevan.
The Speaker of the Parliament stressed Ankara's readiness to maximally support Azerbaijan.
Latest
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia