Turkish Parliament Speaker: Armenia - terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Armenia is a terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan, but also peace in the entire region, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Shentop wrote this on his social networks, Trend reports.

Shentop noted that the responsibility for the consequences of the provocation against Azerbaijan lies entirely with official Yerevan.

The Speaker of the Parliament stressed Ankara's readiness to maximally support Azerbaijan.