2 Turkish defense giants join forces to modernize armored combat vehicles

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are modernizing their armored vehicles with new weapon systems and high-tech mission equipment, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The prototype of the modernizing project, which is being undertaken by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), a civil institution to strengthen Turkey's national security industry and manage the system and supply of military technology, has been completed.

The TL 900 million ($113.1 million) project began at the end of 2019 with the cooperation of Turkish defense giant ASELSAN and leading armored vehicle manufacturer FNNS, according to Ismail Demir, the head of the SSB.

As many as 133 vehicles will be modernized in the first phase, he said, adding that they will be equipped with remote control Nefer weapon, laser warning, close-range surveillance, driver vision, direction and navigation systems.

The vehicles, Demir said, will also have climate, heating, dire extinction and explosion damping systems, thus strengthening their armor and mine protection levels.

"The durability of the vehicles will significantly increase, and their service life will be extended," he said.