Turkic Council condemns US sanctions against Turkey

Turkey 15 December 2020 22:46 (UTC+04:00)
Turkic Council condemns US sanctions against Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The Turkic Council, chaired by Azerbaijan, condemned the US sanctions against Turkey, Trend reports citing official Twitter account of Turkic Council.

"The US decision to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey is unfair. We stand with Turkey and support Turkish proposal to address this issue in an objective, realistic and politically unbiased manner via dialogue and diplomacy”.

