Turkey reports over 15,600 daily virus cases

Turkey on Wednesday reported 15,600 new coronavirus cases and 254 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The new cases include 2,612 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.19 million.

As many as 20,192 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2,078,629, while the death toll climbed to 15,692.

An additional 184,415 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 24.32 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,098.