Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey

Turkey 4 March 2021 20:27 (UTC+04:00)
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

A military helicopter crashed in Turkey, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the information spread by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The helicopter took off from Bingol (eastern Turkey). As a result of the crash, nine servicemen were killed and four servicemen were injured.

Rescuers immediately went to the scene. There is no information about the causes of the crash.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan determines priorities of foreign policy Business 20:48
Compliance services become more relevant in Azerbaijan - PASHA Bank Finance 20:47
Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey Turkey 20:27
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst Politics 20:04
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University Politics 19:48
Demining of Azerbaijani lands complicated by Armenia’s refusal to provide maps of minefields - Expert Politics 19:47
Long-awaited end to Karabakh conflict creates new opportunities - Former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 19:13
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kechikli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Society 19:11
Azerbaijan interested in strengthening export and investment potential with Argentina Business 18:53
President Aliyev gives speech at virtual Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization Politics 18:25
MFA shares potential sectors of Lithuanian investment in Georgia Business 18:18
Georgian kiwi enters Japanese market Business 18:18
Azerbaijan's ENGINET company talks unique solutions for local market ICT 18:03
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 18:01
Kazakhstan intends to attract funds to improve energy efficiency of facilities Kazakhstan 18:01
Volume of food products sold in Baku's trade network increases Business 17:47
Georgia shows progress in curbing coronavirus cases - WHO Georgia 17:37
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry allocates funds for maintenance services Business 17:33
Restaurant business subsidizing program launched in Tbilisi Business 17:32
UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable Europe 17:27
Supporting Member Country ECAs: ICIEC endorse supportive reinsurance treaty with JLGC Other News 17:26
Uztekstilprom, French Proparco talk profitable financing for textile projects Business 17:19
Georgian consulting company launching project for female entrepreneurs Business 17:19
Georgian wine export to US down Business 17:16
Russia and Azerbaijan lead in import of electricity to Georgia Oil&Gas 17:16
Several low-cost airlines resume flights to Georgia Transport 17:13
Azerbaijan-Belarus foreign trade operations for Jan. 2021 revealed Business 17:12
Azerbaijan confirms 124 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:02
Kazakhstan increasing control over development of oil and gas fields Economy 17:01
State property privatization plan in Georgia surpasses initial plan Business 17:00
Several containers with cargo to pass through Azerbaijan along BTK railway - ADY Container Transport 16:58
Rehabilitation centers can be established in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Agency Society 16:51
Azerbaijan discloses number of imported cars in 2020 Transport 16:42
Uzbekistan’s 1M2021 profit for banks increases Finance 16:33
Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s Europe 16:33
New plant to be commissioned in Baku Business 16:25
Azerbaijan to receive Astra Zeneca vaccine via COVAX mechanism - WHO Society 16:17
Turkmengas opens again tender for operation of video surveillance system Tenders 16:12
Uzbekistan, Belarus agree to expand range of mutually supplied agricultural products Uzbekistan 16:11
Uzbek currency rates for March 5 Finance 16:09
Italian Eni launches implementation of its solar energy project in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:06
Ensuring security in Karabakh our top priority - Turkish president Politics 15:56
Georgia eyes to select new investor for Anaklia port Construction 15:54
Creation of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council under discussion Business 15:52
Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief Other News 15:45
India, Philippines sign key defence pact, set ball rolling for BrahMos missile sale Other News 15:43
Turkey supports Georgia in deepening relations with Euro-Atlantic structures Business 15:41
Moldova Post plans to develop co-op with Turkmenistan in field of postal services Business 15:41
Georgia preparing for issuance of new Eurobond Business 15:39
Europe reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Europe 15:38
German companies interested in funding Azerbaijan's railway projects Transport 15:38
Uzbekistan to launch production of electric scooters in Fergana region Transport 15:26
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee chairman names most-imported products for 2020 Economy 15:22
India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning Other News 15:18
PM Modi may launch trading points, connectivity projects in Dhaka Other News 15:18
India to fund NRs 246 million for reconstruction of Cultural Heritages in Nepal Other News 15:16
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan resuming mutual air traffic Transport 15:08
Several ships and related facilities to be launched in Iranian ports Business 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 4 Society 15:07
Azerbaijani FM’s letter to UN sec-gen disseminated as document of organization Politics 15:07
Kazakhstan increases imports of Iran-made goods Business 15:04
Georgia plans to create new economic development plan Business 15:04
Baku Statistical Department discloses Jan. 2021 volume of paid services to citizens Finance 15:00
Electricity production in Georgia to increase after Namakhvani HPP is ready Oil&Gas 14:55
Uzbekistan reveals volume of industrial production for Jan. 2021 Uzbekistan 14:51
Students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School shown high results in entrance exams for master's degree programs Society 14:49
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank eyes attracting IT companies to implement joint projects Economy 14:48
Azerbaijani banks' demand at foreign exchange auction decrease Finance 14:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price fell Finance 14:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint military exercises (PHOTO) Politics 14:45
Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:44
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Dayyer port revealed Transport 14:44
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender to buy accumulators Tenders 14:43
Moldova Post talks details of postal communication resumption with Turkmenistan Transport 14:35
Buta Airways to launch ticket sales for Baku-Istanbul-Baku Flights Society 14:34
Iran Khodro Company expects to meet forecasts Business 14:11
Azerbaijani IT company seeks to promote smart home systems abroad Economy 14:10
Iran declares data of exports, imports via Astara port Transport 13:58
Several mines produced by Armenia found in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - Trend TV reports Society 13:58
Azerbaijan releases 2M2021 data on transactions of local investment companies' Finance 13:41
EU delegation's head talks interest in raising Azerbaijani regions' financial inclusion Finance 13:41
Most of construction work in Baku during Jan. 2021 carried out by private companies Construction 13:40
BlackRock builds 5% stake in Toshiba, becomes third largest shareholder US 13:38
Iran discloses volume of rapeseed to be harvested Business 13:38
Azerbaijan, Iran negotiating to open customs post on border, in Khudaferin village Economy 13:37
Uniper sees increase in generation capacity Oil&Gas 13:34
EU invests in micro-entrepreneurship dev't in Azerbaijani districts Finance 13:13
Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 13:02
Turkmenistan to expand production of Balkanabat iodine plant Business 12:57
Azerbaijan expects creating new broadcasting opportunities for Internet TV, radio channels Society 12:55
Belarus excludes Azerbaijan from list of countries with heavy COVID-19 situation Economy 12:51
Israeli identity validation co Identiq raises $47m Israel 12:50
Kazakhstan boosts trade turnover with India despite COVID-19 Business 12:45
Industrial oil inflow received at Turkmen field Oil&Gas 12:44
Exxon and Macquarie in $11.7 billion U.S. lawsuit over gas contract US 12:43
China boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 12:34
Georgia reports 133 new cases of coronavirus for March 4 Georgia 12:34
Azerbaijan considers joint military exercises with Pakistan - President Aliyev Politics 12:29
Azerbaijan wants peace and is promoting peace today - President Aliyev Politics 12:28
President Aliyev: We hope Pakistan will join existing, emerging transport routes Azerbaijan Politics 12:26
All news