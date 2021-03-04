Several servicemen killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
A military helicopter crashed in Turkey, Trend reports on March 4 referring to the information spread by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.
The helicopter took off from Bingol (eastern Turkey). As a result of the crash, nine servicemen were killed and four servicemen were injured.
Rescuers immediately went to the scene. There is no information about the causes of the crash.
