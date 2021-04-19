Turkey confirms 55,802 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths

Turkey on Sunday reported 55,802 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,101 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 4,268,447, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 318, highest single-day count so far, to 35,926, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,687,590 after 43,856 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.3 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,275 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 301,243 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 43,768,759.

The country started mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 12,190,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.